Multiple vehicles collide on Highway 431 in Owens Cross Roads

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after several vehicles were involved in a car accident in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday night.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, multiple agencies are on the scene after three cars collided on Highway 431 near Eastwood Circle just before 8:30 p.m.
Webster confirms one person is in critical condition and two other people involved have non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s still not clear how the wreck happened, but it was confirmed one of the cars involved was a deputy’s cruiser and the deputy is doing okay.
WAFF is on the scene working to get more details.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.