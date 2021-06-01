Madison woman works to help connect families of fallen veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day is a time to remember our heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
On Monday there were several ceremonies to remember those heroes, but for Madison resident Julie Kink her brother’s death in Vietnam is something she keeps in mind every day. She uses her brother’s legacy to help others. Kink was just eight years old when her brother went to Vietnam.
Kink said because she was so young, she only has a few memories of living in Wisconsin with him.
“I remember him modeling his flight suit for us at home and I thought it must have had 100 zippers. He was very proud to wear that,” Kink said.
Kink said she has fond memories with her brother David Kink from her childhood in Wisconsin. After graduating from high school David joined the army. Kink said in 1969 he was sent to Vietnam.
Just one month into his deployment the unthinkable happened, Kink said David was riding co-pilot on a mission when his helicopter crashed.
“The aircraft fell to the ground because of an unexploded U.S. bomb that had been camouflaged by the enemy. So because the aircraft crashed and my brother was the only one on his side of the aircraft he was the only one to survive but he died 12 days later,” Kink said.
Kink shares there was little information at the time. It took many years for her to find the names of the members who crashed with her brother, but she said she finally got answers.
“I have been very fortunate to become close to my brother’s commanding officer,” she said. “As well as the pilot who was flying Kobra Highbird on that last mission where my brother passed. And the family of the people whose other lives were lost in that crash.”
In 2014 Kink moved to Madison Alabama. Now she helps others who are walking in her shoes.
“You can’t change what happens to you, but how you react to it is completely up to you,” Kink said. " I was so pleased that Vietnam Veterans were kind enough to help me learn what the Vietnam War was about and what my brother did.”
Kink has helped families of more than 600 Vietnam helicopter pilots and crew members who were killed during the war.
“I didn’t realize that there were so many families like myself that had very little information or knowledge so I started trying to assist and connect families of people who lost someone in the Vietnam war with men who trained or flew with them,” Kink said.
