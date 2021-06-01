Madison County Schools offering summer meals to students in need

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System is partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture to provide meals to students in need throughout the summer.
According to MCSS, breakfast and lunch will be supplied by the Summer Food Service Program and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
School officials said SFSP is designed to help meet the needs of thousands of students this summer. The Madison County School System will provide these meals at nearly two dozen locations around the county.
The program was created to ensure that children receive nutritious meals during summer vacation when they do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.
For more information, visit the Madison County Schools website.
