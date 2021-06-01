Lifeguard numbers at Point Mallard Waterpark mean modified schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fewer lifeguards than normal. Point Mallard’s water park is celebrating its 50th birthday, but you may notice something different this season.
Last year a lot of businesses had to temporarily close due to COVID-19, and Point Mallard’s Waterpark was no exception. The water park did not open for the 2020 season.
Now the park is back open, and organizers are celebrating the 50th year of being open.
Marketing Director for Point Mallard Park in Decatur Parks and Recreation Nicole Belcher said they’re excited after having to temporarily close. This year might look a little different though. Belcher said normally they have extra lifeguards on the payroll and usually like to pad the numbers, but this year they’re running on less. There are fewer lifeguards than the waterpark would prefer.
To keep safety a top priority, Belcher said they’ve modified schedules.
“In previous years we’ve allowed Point Mallard to stay open on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8 o’clock. The only change for this season is that we are not staying open until 8 o’clock. We are just staying open 10 to 6 p.m.,” Belcher said noting the water park is open seven days a week.
Belcher said doing this allowed them to make sure they have enough lifeguards to operate not only Point Mallard, but also the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews.
“When we made those modifications to those schedules it was to ensure we can still offer those activities,” she said. “The biggest thing I want to get out there because I know that everybody has been sharing stories about us and other aquatic centers being short of lifeguards due to shortages in employment, but I want you to know we have enough lifeguards. Our priority is safety first. We have enough lifeguards to actively do everything we have open for the attractions for those days.”
Belcher said by modifying the schedule they were able to make sure they had enough lifeguards to watch over everybody at all three locations. If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard she also said they’re hiring.
You don’t need any previous experience, Belcher said you will get on-the-job training. She also said this job is perfect for qualifying students, especially over the summer months.
To apply head to their website here.
