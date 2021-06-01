Lifeguard numbers at Point Mallard Waterpark mean modified schedule

“When we made those modifications to those schedules it was to ensure we can still offer those activities,” she said. “The biggest thing I want to get out there because I know that everybody has been sharing stories about us and other aquatic centers being short of lifeguards due to shortages in employment, but I want you to know we have enough lifeguards. Our priority is safety first. We have enough lifeguards to actively do everything we have open for the attractions for those days.”