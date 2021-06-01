Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, County Jail will receive radio upgrades

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies and corrections officers will soon receive a big equipment upgrade.
For more than 20 years, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies have been using the same radios to communicate.
Now, thanks to a $58,000 grant from Motorola, 40 new portable radios and 38 mobile radios will be provided for patrol cars and deputies.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the equipment will improve communications within the department and among surrounding agencies.
“These are capable of monitoring not only the analog channel but the new digital channels which some of our agencies in the county have. So we can communicate with them now much better without having to change over to a frequency that is uncommon between us,” said Harnen.
The jail will also receive an upgraded radio system.
The county commission recently approved more than $14,000 to replace the ten-year-old radios.
Harnen said this equipment is vital for responding to safety issues and medical emergencies.
“The jail counts on those radios to get assistance not only if there is a fight in the back, or a medical emergency, or any needs back at the jail. So we count on good communication to take care of any issues that may come about,” said Harnen.
Harnen said all of the radios have been ordered and they should arrive within the next couple of months.
