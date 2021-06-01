Hot & humid today with storm chances by the middle of the week

Waking up this morning with temperatures with the upper 50s and low to mid 60s across the Valley with a little more humidity and cloud cover. Expecting another warm afternoon across the Valley as temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s. We will see more cloud cover as we move into the afternoon which may tamp down our temperatures slightly. As we move into the afternoon, we may also see a few scattered showers and storms fire up which will bring some spots some cooler weather and periods of heavier rain. Wind today from the south will pick up at 10 to 20 mph bringing in slightly more humidity.