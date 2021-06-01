Hot & humid today with storm chances by the middle of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.(WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! Looking at more warmth & sun today but don’t expect it to last…
Waking up this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s across the Valley with a little more humidity and cloud cover.
Expecting another warm afternoon across the Valley as temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s. We will see more cloud cover as we move into the afternoon which may tamp down our temperatures slightly.
As we move into the afternoon, we may also see a few scattered showers and storms fire up which will bring some spots some cooler weather and periods of heavier rain. The wind today from the south will pick up at 10 to 20 mph bringing in slightly more humidity.
We will have a better chance at showers and storms overnight tonight into Wednesday, especially west of I-65. These storms will bring periods of heavy rain as well as gusty winds! Temperatures will stay into the low 80s on Wednesday with scattered storms most of the day.
Humidity will be on the climb and that will may it feel very muggy. Scattered showers will continue into Thursday as well with the clouds and rain keeping temperatures into the upper 70s despite a strong south wind. Humidity looks to be here to stay as we move towards the weekend.
