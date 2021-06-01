Help the East Limestone Marching Indians take their talent to Hawaii

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - The East Limestone High School Band recently received a huge honor. The musicians have been selected to represent Alabama in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade and ceremony in Hawaii.
School is out for the summer and the band room is quiet for the first time in months.
Band Director Jennifer Janzen is busy cleaning instruments and taking inventory. However, she says she is enjoying the downtime and preparing for what’s sure to be a hectic but exciting school year for the East Limestone Marching Indians.
“March 29th, 2022 we will be headed to Hawaii to represent the state of Alabama in the very first Vietnam Veterans Day parade,” said Janzen.
The commemoration events will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii. But before some 160 band members can board a plan, they need funds to cover the cost of the trip.
“This is a chance for them to make a difference and a chance for them to really see history and to be a part of history. So anything the community can give to help a kid get the chance of a lifetime is much appreciated,” she explained.
The band will begin fundraising the first weekend in June, but there will be several more fundraisers leading up to the trip.
Janzen says it’s an honor to be selected and it’s something she doesn’t take lightly.
“We have the chance to establish our reputation for all of Alabama and East Limestone and let people know we are here, stuck in between Athens and Madison and that there is a cool little high school. It’s a great chance for us to get our name out there and for the kids to experience something new and exciting.”
If you’d like to help support the East Limestone Marching Indians be sure to check out their website for more information or you can donate straight to the band’s paypal.
