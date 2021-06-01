Heavy rain and storms possible Wednesday AM

Pockets of heavier rainfall and scattered thunderstorms will move in during the early morning hours on Wednesday, these showers and storms will stay through the morning commute. Additional scattered storms will likely develop into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak front will move through on Thursday bringing yet another round of scattered storms, Thursday’s storms have the potential to be stronger in nature to even marginally severe with heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.