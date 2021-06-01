Heavy rain and storms possible Wednesday AM

Warm and muggy conditions will linger for the rest of your Tuesday evening with very isolated rain showers possible before midnight, lows will stay warm in the middle 60s.
Pockets of heavier rainfall and scattered thunderstorms will move in during the early morning hours on Wednesday, these showers and storms will stay through the morning commute. Additional scattered storms will likely develop into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak front will move through on Thursday bringing yet another round of scattered storms, Thursday’s storms have the potential to be stronger in nature to even marginally severe with heavy rainfall and brief gusty winds.
Things will calm down a bit for Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and just isolated rain chances, highs will be seasonal in the middle 80s. Sunday has potential for more scattered rainfall and storms. The warm and humid patter continues into next week with daily chances for afternoon thunderstorms.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.