Guntersville group host Memorial Day ceremony and announce Freedom Park Initiative

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Communities across the country and in north Alabama held ceremonies on Monday to remember those who died while serving our country.
In Guntersville, a patriotic group also announced plans for a future park.
As dozens of Veterans and community members gathered to remember those who lost their lives during combat, they also learned about the Freedom Park Initiative.
It’s comprised of a small group from Marshall County with a simple mission: to remember those who served.
Anthony Campbell is a member of the group. Earlier this year, storms brought down trees in downtown Guntersville around the courthouse and nearby monuments.
Now, Campbell’s group is looking to create a new space for reflection on Worth Street overlooking the mountains and lake.
“Our vision for this area is to begin with will be 5 to 6 monuments recognizing each branch of the armed forces and then we would add different monuments for different units. The pavement would come up and replaced with sod and landscaping,” said Campbell.
Campbell’s father, Don Campbell, served during Vietnam in the 1st Calvary Division as a sniper in 1965. He supports adding a new park to the city in the name of those who served.
“I think that’s a very important step and showing your citizenship and your love for America and the served forces to safeguard our country and our way of life. I’m always honored by that and think it’s very important,” said Campbell.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson is organizing fundraising efforts for the new park. He’s currently in the process of setting up a 501c3 non-profit.
Organizers said right now, they are also waiting on formal approval from the mayor and council before proceeding with plans for the park.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.