Deputies arrest man who they say was making threats to himself, others and law enforcement

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now behind bars facing multiple charges including assaulting a Sheriff’s deputy over the weekend.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Whitley called several local hospitals making threats to himself, others and deputies on May 29.
Concerned for others, deputies went looking and eventually found Whitley in a car on Gary Anders Road. When he was found, deputies say he assaulted a deputy while resisting arrest.
Deputies arrested Whitley on two outstanding warrants, assault, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a more than $33,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.