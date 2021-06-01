Back to normal: Many businesses, museums returning back to normal

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the 60th year for the iconic Miracle Worker play at Ivy Green, also known as the home of Helen Keller.
For most, 2021 is a comeback year following all of the setbacks 2020 brought.
“Our seating capacity is actually 600 and we had to cut it down to 275 (last year), so this year we’re very excited to know that we can invite all 600 per performance,” said Executive Director Sue Pilkilton.
The Miracle Worker is a play that has been put on at Ivy Green every summer for the past 60 years. Because of COVID-19, the seating crowd and performance dates were cut in half in 2020.
This year, it’s back to normal with a full month of shows and full capacity.
Pilkilton said the change is much-needed.
“We are not state or federally funded so we have to rely on people to walk through our doors,” said Pilkilton. “Being able to seek the 600 versus the 275 is going to be a great boost for our budget.”
Ivy Green isn’t the only tourist attraction on the west side of Alabama ready for a comeback though.
Just south of Tuscumbia in Russellville, the historic Roxy Theatre is opening for the first time since last March.
“We are feeling relief. We got to. We lost a lot of revenue during that time,” said Susie Malone.
The theatre may have lost revenue, but there is no loss of spirit.
Donations from the community helped keep the theatre from closing for good. Now, it is ready to welcome people back in with live music.
“It really helps our area, our economy, and certainly gives money to the Roxy,” Pilkilton.
Both places have events starting next weekend.
