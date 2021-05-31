Zaxby’s remembers fallen heroes with ‘Missing Man Table’ on Memorial Day

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day is known as an unofficial start to summer. But more importantly, it’s a day to honor members of the military who fought so bravely for our country.
This Memorial Day, many customers walked into Zaxby’s restaurants around the Tennessee Valley to find a “Missing Man Table”.
A table at Zaxbys off Lee Highway in Athens is decorated with a white table cloth, a formal plate setting and a folded American flag. When customers walk in, they are reminded of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
One customer who visited the Athens location shared a photo on social media of the table he saw saying, “Zaxby’s has it going on.” We couldn’t agree more.
Each item on these tables holds great meaning. You can read all that the “Missing Man Table” represents as described from the War Memorial Center below:
“The table is round, to show our everlasting concern for our missing men.
The cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.The single red rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers.
The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate; captured and missing in a foreign land.A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty.
The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead.
The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.
The glass is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.
The chair is empty, the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.”
