Tennessee RiverLine Program launches kayak fleets for Bridgeport community

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -There are now more ways to have fun out on the Tennessee River.
60 new kayaks are now available across five Tennessee River communities thanks to a donation from the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Bridgeport is one of 15 communities benefiting from the newly formed program. The goal of the program is to establish hiking, biking and water experiences along the river through parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“From a foundational standpoint, the Tennessee RiverLine is now a partner with TVA, which will provide funding,. programs and support to help smaller communities determine what next best steps to take to build up the lake economy in their communities ” said Sarah Stahl.
Stahl is the Director of Marketing and Tourism for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
She said the new kayaks will help provide new experiences to visitors and provide better access to the river.
“The reality of getting on the Tennessee RiverLine in Knoxville and riding all 652 miles to Paducah, Kentucky is not completely realistic right now. There is not a lot of signage, there’s not accessibility as far as paddlers hopping on and knowing how many hours or miles it takes to get to the next destination or a place to camp or cabin to stay in,” said Stahl.
Stahl said as the program continues to expand, more funding and resources will be provided to communities involved with the Tennessee RiverLine program.
City, town, and community leaders can apply to join the Riverline from June until August.
