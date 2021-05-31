“Stories Behind The Stars” writing legacy of WW2 casualties, heroes

“Luther Luke Isom. He was born in Huntsville. He was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was Madison County’s first casualty of WW2. JD Luna. He was born in Tennessee but his family moved to Huntsville prior to 1940. He volunteered for the parachute infantry and served in the 101st airborne division. He made his first combat jump into Normandy in the early hours of D-Day on June 6, 1944, and he was killed in action that day,” said researcher and history buff Bob Fuerst.