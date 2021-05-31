Seasonal temps for the week ahead with increasing storm chances

Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight keeping Tuesday morning low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Mostly sunny skies will become partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temps reaching the middle to upper 80s. A few isolated showers may be possible during the afternoon into the overnight hours Wednesday morning with warmer lows in the lower 60s.
Humidity levels will start to increase by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Pop up showers and storms will be possible from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Our best chance of numerous to widespread showers and storms will be during the day on Thursday, most locations should see at least a quarter inch of rainfall .
Scattered rain and storms chances will also be possible for Friday into next weekend as out pattern will turn more “Summer-like” in nature, this will continue into the following week.
