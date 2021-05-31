Memorial walk in remembrance of Army veteran Crystal Ragland

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -People from across the Tennessee Valley came together and marched in honor of an Army veteran, Crystal Ragland, who was shot and killed by Huntsville police 2 years ago.
Participants of the memorial walk for Ragland say they want people to know that mental illness is not a crime. They say as a society, we need to do better about not stigmatizing it.
Apartment staff told police they received calls that Ragland was pointing a gun at neighbors.
When two officers arrived, they fired at Ragland who later died in the Hospital. She was holding a fake gun.
Huntsville resident Sloan Pell says she hopes more mental health experts will get involved in law enforcement.
“I do not think policemen are trained up to the level of mental health that they can deal with things like this and they don’t have to just shoot someone,” says Pell.
May 30th is also Brad Pughs birthday. Pugh was shot 16 times by HPD. His mother, Adina Peyton says we need to keep mental health in the spotlight.
“It is really the only place today that I feel any comfort in celebrating my son’s life. Is trying to bring to light that mental illness is not a crime,” says Peyton.
In both scenarios, it was said Huntsville Police followed protocol. Since the death of Pugh and Ragland, HPD has plans in place to get officers more mental health training. Community members say they believe this will help.
“I do think it will help but I think it needs to be done quickly. I think it needs to be done thoughtfully,” says Pell.
Peyton says the fact that HPD is working with Wellstone Behavioral Health to get more officers trained when responding to calls involving people with mental health issues is a step in the right direction.
“That is a win already. The conversation has started and we have already had some emphasis put on that area,” says Peyton.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.