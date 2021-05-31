Limestone County NAACP offering walk-up vaccinations

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County NAACP, David’s Temple Missionary Baptist, and Athens-Limestone Hospital are partnering to bring accessible COVID-19 vaccines to the Limestone County area.
Individuals ages 12 and up can walk up to receive their vaccination shot. This event will be held on June 1 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Transportation will be provided for all guests.
The church is located on Stewart Road in Tanner. Limestone County NAACP encourages community members to get vaccinated. They will also offer gifts to those who receive the vaccination at the event.
