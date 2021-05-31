Huntsville police investigating an overnight apartment shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after Huntsville Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning.
According to a sergeant on the scene, when officers with HPD got to the apartment complex on Galaxy Way Northwest they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The sergeant said that person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but when we asked for an update on the victim’s condition that was unknown at the time.
At last check, HPD believes there are two suspects, but they are not yet identified. Investigators are working to find out who is responsible for the shooting and what exactly happened.
According to the sergeant on the scene, they don’t believe anyone else was hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation and WAFF will update you as soon as we learn more, both online and on-air.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.