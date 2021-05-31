Huntsville man tells story of surviving blood clot, stroke

“It was January 5, 2020. My wife and I were meeting some friends for dinner. We got there and it was a Mexican place. They brought a margarita sat it down. We were talking, they brought the food and I picked up my fork and dropped it with my left hand. I picked it up again and dropped it. On the third time I dropped it I dropped it under the table when I sat up I saw the look on their face and I knew something was wrong. My face was drooping I had to concentrate on every word I was saying bc I was slurring,” said stroke survivor Tracy Flesch.