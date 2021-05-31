Flags, crosses on display in Franklin County for fallen heroes

FRANKLIN CO., TN. (WAFF) - If you are driving down some main roads in Franklin County, Tennessee you may notice American flags with crosses by them. That’s because American Legion Post 44 has them on display in honor of our fallen heroes.
Post Commander Ray Cobb from American Legion Post 44 said each flag and cross serves as a reminder to never forget those who sacrificed their all. He said Monday is a day everyone thinks about those Veterans who died, but Cobb said those heroes are at the top of his mind every day.
Those flags and crosses are put out for two weeks at a time. Cobb said the first time was Veteran’s Day, but now it’s a tradition that will stick around every Veteran’s and Memorial Day.
“Our purpose is to not only honor Veterans past and present, but to promote patriotism in the community,” Cobb said. “Due to the coronavirus and lockdowns we had to come up with a way to do that and that’s how these crosses and flags came about.”
There are only three qualifications if you want to have one put out in honor of a loved one. That loved one must have passed away, must have been a Veteran and must have lived in Franklin County for more than 24 hours.
“There is a $125 one-time fee, we put them out and take care of them from now on,” Cobb said. “Hopefully 25 years from now, we will still be putting them out.”
Cobb is a Veteran himself, and he said honoring his fellow men and women is just second nature.
”The United States claimed that the American flag was the sign of freedom for the entire world,” he said. “These gentlemen gave their life for that flag and for our freedom, and for our country and we should never forget that.”
Cobb said these flags will be out until next Monday. He also said they have more than 300 flags out and are already receiving requests to add to that number come Veterans Day.
“I can remember Memorial Day back when I was in elementary school,” Cobb said. “They made it such a big part and we learned about Memorial Day and the purpose of it. When it came time to be drafted, I had to make a serious decision. I was drafted during the Vietnam War.”
