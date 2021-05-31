Customer daily limit for brewery to-go sales to triple in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beer lovers, listen up.
You’ll soon be able to take home more of your favorite craft beer at a time. In three months you’ll be able to buy three times the amount of canned or bottled beer to bring back home with you than before.
A brewer for Chandlers Ford says this will be huge for them.
The bill that Governor Ivey signed into law says breweries that produce less than 60,000 barrels a year will be able to sell 864 ounces of beer per customer each day. The current limit is 288 ounces or a 24 pack of beer.
Chandlers Ford Brewing is inside Beezer on the square. It sold its first beer last December. Brewer Doug Tibbs says this new limit will allow them to fulfill a common request.
“People ask me at least two or three times a week if they can buy a keg from us. And right now you cant buy a keg from any brewery. For us it’s going to be huge,” Tibbs said.
The new law will also up the daily limits for distilleries from 2.25 liters to 4.5 liters.
It will go into effect in August.
