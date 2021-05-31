Birthday party held in remembrance of 3-year-old shooting victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -In 2018, 3-year-old Livia Robinson was the victim of a drive-by shooting. She was shot and killed while she slept on the sofa in her own home. Livia would be 7 years old today.
For her birthday, May 31, people across the Tennessee Valley came together to celebrate Robinson’s life. Meme McComb, Livia’s mom, tells me she wants the community to celebrate and have fun but also wants to spread awareness about gun violence.
“Right here in Huntsville Alabama, we had a precious life at the tender age of 3 that was innocently taken by gun violence,” says Jessica Fortune Baker, a community activist.
Community members like Donna Howell, who lost children to gun violence, are fighting for change.
“You may not have lost a child, but back us that are fighting for change. Because it could be your child, or it could be you,” says Howell.
McComb says she now looks at the loss as a way to give back to the community.
“I do this as a form of comfort for me and a way to give back to the community in her memory,” says McCombs. because I want to do stuff in her memory. That is my whole goal now. To do stuff that I know she would want that would make her proud.”
It is a somber day for the family and friends of Livia Robinson, but now an opportunity to help others smile.
“Just to have fun and give the kids free gifts, which she would have gotten now the kids are getting.”
Activists say if you want to get involved in spread awareness of gun violence the next event will be held on July 17th. It will be in remembrance of Howell’s son who was shot and killed in 2014. More details will be released closer to the event date.
