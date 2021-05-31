Beautiful Memorial Day ahead of warming temperatures & late week storms

Through the rest of the week, we will see additional cloud cover as humidity begins to return. Winds the rest of the week will be from the south or southwest, pulling in more moisture and that ups our rain chances as we move into the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay war and muggy as well, with highs into the low to mid 80s each day to end the week. The best chances at rain and storms right now looks to come during the evening on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Thursday has the potential to be a wet day as well.