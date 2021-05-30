SUV hits billboard, fence near Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident involving a rollover near Memorial Parkway sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, an SUV left Governors Drive on the morning of May 30 crashing into a nearby billboard. After hitting the billboard, the SUV hit a fence and flipped.
The SUV’s driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information is available as Huntsville Police continue to investigate the crash on Sunday.
