SUV hits billboard, fence near Memorial Parkway

Driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

SUV hits billboard, flips on side near Memorial Parkway (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 30, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 9:21 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident involving a rollover near Memorial Parkway sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, an SUV left Governors Drive on the morning of May 30 crashing into a nearby billboard. After hitting the billboard, the SUV hit a fence and flipped.

The SUV’s driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available as Huntsville Police continue to investigate the crash on Sunday.

