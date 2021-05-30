Memorial Day looking pleasant with sun and low 80s

Skies will remain clear overnight into Monday morning with lows staying cool in the upper 40sw to lower 50s yet again.
Memorial Day Monday looks great for spending time outside, skies will be sunny with just some passing clouds and highs reaching the middle 80s. Cloud cover will start to increase by Tuesday with temps reaching the middle to upper 80s. A few isolated showers may be possible overnight into Wednesday morning with warmer lows in the lower 60s.
Humidity levels will start to increase by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Pop up showers and storms will be possible from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Our best chance of numerous to widespread showers and storms will be during the day on Thursday.
Scattered rain and storms chances will also be possible for Friday into next weekend as out pattern will turn more “Summer-like” in nature.
