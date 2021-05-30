Huntsville Police arrests suspect in Binford Drive shooting; victim died at hospital on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect following a Saturday shooting on Binford drive.
In a statement from Captain Michael Johnson, the Huntsville Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman on Sunday. Freeman was charged with Murder.
Officers said they were called to a shooting scene at the 200 block of Binford Dr just after 4:30 p.m. on May 29. Officers located the shooting victim outside of an apartment building. The 20-year-old male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
The victim was later identified as Randall Strong, Jr. He died as a result of his injuries after arriving at Huntsville Hospital.
After further investigation, officers said the shooting was a result of an altercation between Freeman and Strong.
The statement detailed officers first on the scene witnessed between 50-100 people leaving the scene. Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit said the large gathering may have been related to a music video shoot on Huntsville Housing Authority Property.
Huntsville Police said neither the Department nor the Huntsville Housing Authority was unaware that any type of event was to take place at this location.
The suspect Freeman turned himself in to the Public Safety Complex at 815 Wheeler Ave at approximately at 9:30 am on Sunday.
