Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign passes away
Huntsville growing pains
Can Huntsville handle the population growth?
Storm in Decatur leaves behind damage
Decatur residents cleaning up after Saturday storm left trees, powerlines down
Family of bicyclist killed speaks out
Family of bicyclist killed on University Drive mourning, working on funeral arrangements
Adarius Robinson was charged with domestic violence in connection to a Saturday morning...
Police arrest, charge one man following a shooting Saturday morning

Latest News

By now, you may have seen the story of the Virginia dad who dumped 80,000 pennies outside his...
80K pennies for child support: Dad’s act of spite inspires kindness
By now, you may have seen the story of the Virginia dad who dumped 80,000 pennies outside his...
80K pennies for child support: Dad's act of spite inspires kindness
A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important...
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Dept. official resigning amid uproar over Democrats’ subpoenaed phone data