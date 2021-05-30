Chilly Sunday Morning Forecast

Calm and chilly this Sunday morning with overcast skies looming. No rain in the forecast for your holiday weekend and those thick clouds will eventually break apart.
Once that sun starts poking through this morning we will see temperatures on the rise. Topping out our day in the upper 70s for your Sunday with mild north winds.
Monday, Memorial Day, highs will reach back into the 80s and we will see a few more days without rain. Humidity will begin to build back in by Wednesday as we see rain in the forecast.
Rain and storm chances are scattered throughout the 10 day forecast, but we will see the 80s return.
