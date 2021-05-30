ADPH: More than 543K COVID-19 cases as vaccination distribution expands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 11,146 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 8,785 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,361 are probable.
The ADPH reports there have been 543,405 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 417,501 being confirmed and 125,904 being probable. There have been 2,611,777 diagnostic tests conducted and 139,480 antibody tests. These numbers are as of May 30.
In the last 14 days, 100,164 people have been tested and 2,839 positive cases have been reported.
The health department also reports 509,800 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
The state reports 49,899 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. As of May 26, there are currently 262 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA on Feb. 27. As of May 30, there have been 2,913,654 vaccines administered.
Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus.
