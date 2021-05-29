Sunny and warmer for Sunday; Memorial Day looking perfect

Cloud cover will gradually thin out this evening with winds staying fairly breezy overnight, lows will be on the chilly side in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with highs bouncing back a bit, we will top out in the low to middle 70s with a NE breeze. Memorial Day is looking perfect with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, high temps will be near average in the middle 80s.
Tuesday should stay mostly sunny with temps reaching the middle 80s yet again. Wednesday through Friday will be more muggy in nature with temps remaining in the middle 80s. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible each day.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.