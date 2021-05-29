Saturday to start off in the 50s

Temperatures are downright chilly for this time of year, starting with the morning hours in the 50s.
A cold wind throughout the day will help to keep us on the cooler side even as we go into the afternoon. Highs only reaching the upper 60s maybe lower 70s.
Gusty north winds continue into the evening and dip us into the lower 50s and upper 40s overnight.
Things will begin to warm for your weekend and the Valley when winds change over to the south starting Sunday. Highs for the second half of your weekend will climb into the 70s and 80s.
Memorial Day looks perfect with sunny skies, warm winds, low humidity and highs only reaching the middle 80s.
The next 10 days look interesting with cooler temperatures and rain both making an appearance.
