Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of active phone scam

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Residents of south Tennessee need to be on the lookout for a phone scam impacting Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department issued a Facebook alert detailing multiple reports of a phone scam targeting residents. According to the post, the caller leaves a voicemail message posing as a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department official. At the end of the message, the caller will request a callback.
The Sheriff’s Department noted it will never call you requesting personal information. One known example phone number these calls have been made from is 931-313-2235.
The Sheriff’s Department asks any other residents who received similar calls to report them at 931-433-9821.
