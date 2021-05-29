Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of active phone scam

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of active phone scam
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 29, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 10:57 AM

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Residents of south Tennessee need to be on the lookout for a phone scam impacting Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department issued a Facebook alert detailing multiple reports of a phone scam targeting residents. According to the post, the caller leaves a voicemail message posing as a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department official. At the end of the message, the caller will request a callback.

The Sheriff’s Department noted it will never call you requesting personal information. One known example phone number these calls have been made from is 931-313-2235.

PLEASE SHARE! The Lincoln County Sheriffs Department would like to make the public aware of an active scam targeting...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Tennessee on Saturday, May 29, 2021

The Sheriff’s Department asks any other residents who received similar calls to report them at 931-433-9821.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.