Huntsville Police investigating Saturday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking into a late afternoon shooting this Saturday.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Binford Drive.
Huntsville Police Captain Michael Johnson was on the scene and told us that investigators believe there was a musician shooting a video when an argument broke out. Things escalated and one person was shot. The victim’s condition has not been released at this time, and there’s no word on a suspect or any arrests.
