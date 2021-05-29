Huntsville Police investigating Saturday shooting

Huntsville Police investigate a shooting on Binford Drive (Source: waff)
By Mike Brown | May 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 8:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking into a late afternoon shooting this Saturday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Binford Drive.

Huntsville Police Captain Michael Johnson was on the scene and told us that investigators believe there was a musician shooting a video when an argument broke out. Things escalated and one person was shot. The victim’s condition has not been released at this time, and there’s no word on a suspect or any arrests.

