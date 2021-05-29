Chilly Saturday morning, warmer temps by Sunday and Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are chilly, starting out in the 50s.
A cold wind throughout the day will keep us on the cooler side even as we go into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s, maybe lower 70s today.
Gusty north winds continue into the evening. Temperatures will dip into the lower 50s and upper 40s overnight.
Things will begin to warm in the Valley when winds move south starting Sunday. Highs for the second half of your weekend will climb into the 70s and 80s.
Memorial Day looks perfect with sunny skies, warm winds, low humidity and highs reaching the middle 80s.
The next 10 days bring cooler temperatures and some rain.
