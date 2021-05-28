Protest review costs City of Huntsville $655,893

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville paid more than half a million dollars to investigate the law enforcement response to the protests held downtown in June 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The protests started peacefully but ended with tear gas and rubber bullets, sparking concerns from citizens. The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Committee enlisted the help of a Birmingham law firm to investigate the police department’s response. Lightfoot, Franklin & White received $655,893.34 from the city for assisting the advisory committee in the protest review.
The attorneys joined the advisory committee to present those findings to the Huntsville City Council in April 2021. They released a 248-page report. The common theme from the report and public commentators was police need more training and better communication when it comes to matters of protests.
The review process took about 10 months. The advisory committee and attorneys listened to public comments and also received information from the police department to complete the review.
