Potential skybridge could be coming to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A potential skybridge could eventually connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.
Thursday night, city leaders approved an agreement for grant-writing services to help fund a proposed skybridge for pedestrians and bicyclists. This means, at some point, you could see a skybridge connecting downtown Huntsville to the Lowe Mill area.
City administrator John Hamilton said his office will be working with Ferguson Group on a grant that could total $25 million.
“It would provide better bicycle and pedestrian transportation from downtown into the Lowe Mill neighborhood,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the project is more than just a bridge.
“It includes flood mitigation in the creek to that area, it includes repairs to the railroad bridge and several pedestrian bridges,” Hamilton said. “So really overall it is working to fix that infrastructure into that area in Memorial Parkway and that intersection and a better bicycle connection into the low mill neighborhood.”
Hamilton said the total project cost could be about double what the city will be asking from the federal government.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.