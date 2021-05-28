‘Not perfect, always improving.’ Florence PD’s police chief shares powerful picture of officer

FLORENCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Florence’s Police Chief Ron Tyler shared a powerful picture of an officer holding and comforting a little girl after an incident.
Chief Tyler posted, However, there are men and women in law enforcement, men like Officer Justin Whitten and others within the Florence Police Department, who out of concern for their village, would choose to go down into a pit on a snowy, winter day to do battle with a lion.
Thankfully, this little girl’s injuries are not evident in this photo. With the help of others, Justin Whitten responded into the pit, provided treatment to her and her siblings, rushed all three back to his patrol car, and got them out of danger to an ambulance which had staged a mile or so away.
These are the men and women of law enforcement. Not perfect, always improving. You’re always invited to go into the pit after the lions. Come join us.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.