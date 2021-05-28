NBC talk show host Tamron Hall gets candid with TVL host Payton Walker

Hall also talked about her work outside of television. She is an advocate for domestic violence survivors. She has teamed up with an organization called ‘Purple Leash Project’. It’s an initiative launched by the dog food brand, Purina, to keep pets and their owners together in the event that an owner has to leave an abusive environment. Hall shared a staggering statistic. She says about 48% of domestic violence victims don’t leave their abuser because they don’t want to leave their pets behind. The goal of the partnership is to help bring more pet-friendly features to shelters all across the nation so more people and their pets can stay together while seeking help. You can find more information about the organization’s mission by going to the link here. Hall’s visit came just in time for National Pet Month, which is celebrated each May.