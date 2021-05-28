NBC talk show host Tamron Hall gets candid with TVL host Payton Walker

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Award-winning broadcast journalist and television talk show host Tamron Hall joins Payton Walker on Tennessee Valley Living to talk about her television career and an off-screen project she’s currently working on. The conversation began with how she got her start in the journalism field.
Hall talked about how a quote her father used to tell her growing up played a major role in developing her hard working spirit. She says she’s been working since she was 14 years old. Hall even gave a fun fact. She told us that her very first job was at Toys-R-Us.
That mindset she developed in her childhood carries through to her work today. Hall’s self-titled daytime talk show,’ The Tamron Hall Show,’ launched back in September 2019. She told us that she enjoys the feeling of being able to “meet people where they are.” Hall says regardless of whether they’re famous or a regular person, the spirit of an free-flowing conversation is what she enjoys the most.
The show has received three nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards in the categories of outstanding informative talk show, outstanding informative talk show host, and outstanding live and direct-to-tape sound mixing.
Hall also talked about her work outside of television. She is an advocate for domestic violence survivors. She has teamed up with an organization called ‘Purple Leash Project’. It’s an initiative launched by the dog food brand, Purina, to keep pets and their owners together in the event that an owner has to leave an abusive environment. Hall shared a staggering statistic. She says about 48% of domestic violence victims don’t leave their abuser because they don’t want to leave their pets behind. The goal of the partnership is to help bring more pet-friendly features to shelters all across the nation so more people and their pets can stay together while seeking help. You can find more information about the organization’s mission by going to the link here. Hall’s visit came just in time for National Pet Month, which is celebrated each May.
You can watch the full interview in the video at the top of this article.
