Memorial walk planned for veteran killed by Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A march for reform and in honor of an Army veteran who was shot and killed by Huntsville police is planned over the Memorial Day weekend.
Police shot Crystal Ragland when responding to the Stadium Apartments in Huntsville in 2019. Apartment staff told police they received tips Ragland was pointing a gun at neighbors. When officers arrived, two of them fired at Ragland. She later died in the hospital. A release later revealed Ragland had a replica handgun.
Catherine Hereford is an organizer for the march. She says there needs to be major reform when it comes to officers responding to mental health situations.
“She liked to roller skate and so I think that she would want this to be an uplifting event, she would want this to be positive,” said Hereford. “So it will be a very peaceful protest. We’re standing with the family. We as a community are lifting them up and not letting them stand alone in their mourning and their struggle for justice.”
The group will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon by the Stadium Apartments and marching to Lowe Mill for a celebration of life. If you can’t make it but want to help, you can donate to a memorial scholarship fund by sending money via PayPal to justiceforcrystalragland@gmail.com.
An internal review board determined the officers that responded to the incident followed Huntsville Police Department policy.
