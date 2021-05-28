Last COVID patient discharged at RMC

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in over a year, the Regional Medical Center in Anniston is free of patients being treated for the virus. A turning point from last year when they were searching for ways to supply beds for the large number of patients coming in.
“Our last COVID patient was being discharged, we immediately said we have got to do something to let the community know,” says RMC Marketing Director Kristin Fillingim. “Really encourage people to continue doing their part, and letting people know that what we’ve done over the past year really has made a difference.”
Fillingim shares that the hospital staff expressed a wide range of emotion after working so hard throughout the last year.
“So much sacrifice from individual people and departments all across our hospital,” says Fillingim. “So I think that yesterday was just a moment of elation and also relief knowing that we made it this far and we can really do anything.”
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s Public Information Officer, says the city has plans in place to continue to keep the COVID numbers low.
“We still have a mask requirement in all city facilities. We want to give it a little bit more time, let more of the population get vaccinated before we completely lift that ordinance,” says Hodges. “We know that if we as a city put in precautions it helps the hospitals.”
Regional Medical Center continues to offer vaccines as needed. They plan to host vaccination sites on Fridays. For additional details, visit this website.
