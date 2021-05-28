Kitchen Cops: Convenience store crackdown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops were cracking down on gas stations and convenience stores this week, if the reports are any indication. The lowest scores this week all came from gas & go’s across the Valley.
In Limestone County, the Greenbrier Fuel City on Swancott Road earned a 78 due to no soap or paper towels in the sinks, food temperature problems with fried foods and fresh vegetables and black residue in the soda and Icee nozzles.
The Midpointe Chevron on Highway 72 and Mooresville Road in Athens scores an 81. It was written up for multiple food temperature problems, issues with the hot water in sinks and missing chemical test strips.
Also in Limestone County, the China Dragon VI on County Line Road scored an 82 with food temperature problems.
In Morgan County, Andy’s Foodmart in Hartselle had the lowest score at 84. Inspectors report finding mold in soda nozzles there.
The Dairy Queen on Highway 31 in Hartselle scored just one point higher at 85, due to food temperature problems.
In Lauderdale County inspectors found ants in the kitchen at the Store N Deli on North Cedar Street in Florence. It also had utensils and dirty dishes improperly stored and no soap in the restrooms.
In Madison County, the Dunkin Donuts on Highway 72 in Madison next to the hospital was the lowest scoring restaurant with an 82. It had residue in the ice chute and issues with safety paperwork.
The Jimmy John’s just down the road at 72 and Nance got an 85 due to a dirty ice machine and hot water being turned off at the sinks.
