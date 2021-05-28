Huntsville City Council selects District 4 School Board candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Council members will interview five candidates for the District 4 Huntsville City School Board seat during public meetings on Friday, June 4th and Monday June 7th.
Outgoing District 4 Board Member Walker McGinnis announced his retirement from the school board at a May 6th meeting.
“It is time for me to move on to my next chapter and focus on my health and my family,” McGinnis said. “I have many happy memories from my years of service. I will always support public education and Huntsville City Schools.”
McGinnis plans to step down at the end of May.
A news release from the City Council says 6 people applied to fill McGinnis’ seat, one of the candidates was passed over because they did not meet residency requirements.
The five qualifying candidates are Phillip Cagle, Heather Morris, Michelle Omenski, Michael Polemeni and Ryan Renaud.
Interviews will happen from 9 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 4 and from 9 to 10 a.m. June 7. Interviews are open to the public, but seating is limited and doors will be locked during the interviews.
The interviews will also be recorded and posted to HuntsvilleAL.gov/HSVTV, but will not be livestreamed, that’s to protect the integrity of the interview process according to the city’s release.
The City Council will vote on its final selection at its regularly scheduled June 10th meeting. For a timeline of the candidate election process, click here.
“We are fortunate to have five well-qualified candidates with a desire to serve our community and look forward to finding the best person for the job,” said Council President Jennie Robinson.
Whoever the city council selects will serve for the rest of McGinnis’ term, which expires in November of 2022.
