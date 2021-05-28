GOOD STUFF: Jefferson Co. seniors earn over $101 million in scholarship money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JEFCOED graduating seniors were offered over $101.8 million dollars in scholarship money this year.

Last year the total was $72.4 million.

District-wide 2,810 scholarships were offered to 913 students in the class of 2021.

“This is such as a tremendous accomplishment. I am so thrilled and so proud of this senior class. They, like all our students, faced tremendous challenges during this unprecedented school year. I commend them for their commitment to excellence. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the future,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools.

he exact total of scholarship money earned was $101,873,983.75.

