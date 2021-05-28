Future development of Town Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Town Madison, home of The Rocket City Trash Panda’s, Toyota Field is continuing to bring in new business that city leaders say will make it the go-to regional destination spot.
J. Alexanders, the first restaurant in Town Madison started construction this week. Mayor of Madison City, Paul Finley says this is just the start for more development to come to the community.
“There has always been a great vision for Town Madison. The anchor spot we have with our venue. The Rocket City Trash Pandas now gives more and more business opportunities to come and be successful,” says Finley.
When it’s all said and done, Town Madison will have 3,000 new homes and around 10 hotels and restaurants.
Louis Breland, Owner of Town Madison says he originally had a 10 to 15-year vision to be completely booked out, but things are moving faster than expected.
“The pace we are on right now, we will be sold out in town Madison, maybe not built out but committed out within the next two years,” says Breland.
He says the style of Town Madison is what the future of living looks like, and they are trying to keep up with the times.
“Live, work, and play all together in one place. Easy access to the interstate, and just lots of visibility.”
