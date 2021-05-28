District Attorney files motion to hold Florence standoff suspect without bond

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County’s District Attorney filed a new motion on Friday to keep Kyle Seeley behind bars until his future trial.
District Attorney Chris Connolly submitted the motion in a Friday morning hearing for the Florence standoff suspect in Lauderdale County District Court.
Kyle Seeley was arrested on May 26 for six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following what officials called a machete attack.
According to the May 28 court filing, the suspect allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail into the home before firing shots at his parents. The machete attacks victims were treated for followed the gunshots. Read the full court filing below:
One of the child victims from the Wednesday morning attack has been released from the hospital according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. Three other victims, an adult and two children, are out of surgery and are expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.