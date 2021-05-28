Cooler Air to Come Following your Friday Afternoon

A cold front passing through brings showers and storms through this afternoon. Gusty winds, and lightning can be expected with these storms.
We will actually see a break in the heat thanks to the front and the rain, capping out temperatures in the lower 80s.
Tonight, rain will taper off and leave us with cloudy skies and cooler air. Lows dip into the 50s overnight.
Saturday will be pleasant and very comfortable for those who like the cooler temperatures. Only reaching the 70s for our high. Sunday’s temperatures will still be recovering and only reach the upper 70s.
Your holiday Monday is keeping with the trend but breaking back into the 80s. Dry for your holiday weekend, but as we look to the next 10 days rain will move back into the forecast.
