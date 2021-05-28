Cold front brings storms, cooler temperatures this afternoon

Another warm and muggy morning across much of the area this morning. Some spots are even seeing a few scattered showers and storms out there to start the morning. These shouldn’t last too long this morning, but another round of storms is expected as we move into the middle of the day today. Storms will develop around noon and push to the east through the afternoon. Some storms may be strong as they develop, bringing gusty winds of 40+ mph, heavy rainfall, and possibly some small hail. The bulk of the rain and storms will be over by 5 p.m., but a few may linger into the evening. Rainfall totals will range between 1/4 to 1/2 inch for most, with localized heavier amounts in excess of one inch.