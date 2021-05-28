Cold front brings storms, cooler temperatures this afternoon

Happy Friday! Grab an umbrella because you’re likely to need it today than any other day this week!
Another warm and muggy morning across much of the area this morning. Some spots are even seeing a few scattered showers and storms out there to start the morning. These shouldn’t last too long this morning, but another round of storms is expected as we move into the middle of the day today. Storms will develop around noon and push to the east through the afternoon. Some storms may be strong as they develop, bringing gusty winds of 40+ mph, heavy rainfall, and possibly some small hail. The bulk of the rain and storms will be over by 5 p.m., but a few may linger into the evening. Rainfall totals will range between 1/4 to 1/2 inch for most, with localized heavier amounts in excess of one inch.
Temperatures today will range from the low to upper 80s, maybe a few spots staying into the upper 70s, depending on sunshine and the timing of the rain today. It will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day as well. Southwest winds will gust up to 25 mph through most of the day before shifting to the northwest behind the cold front.
That cold front will usher in some big changes for the weekend as we will see cooler and drier air move in. Lower humidity means morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be into the 40s and 50s for much of the Valley. Afternoon highs will be into the 70s for Saturday and the 80s by Sunday. However, the humidity should stay low all the way through Monday. Memorial Day looks to be the warmest day with highs into the mid-80s. All three days should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds!
