City proposes major changes to Joe Davis renovation plan

Hamilton says the plan still includes a configuration for high school football, but will also now allow for soccer and lacrosse at a professional level as well. “Some of the things that are different is bringing in more varied seating arrangements to include on-field box seats that are a great source of revenue, significantly elevated food and beverage opportunities, multiple changes to the locker room configuration, things like that.” A press release put out by the city late last night also mentions field hockey and ultimate frisbee. “This is a renovation of the entire stadium,” said Ricky Wilkinson, director of General Services. “A state-of-the-art scoreboard, audio-visual system, infrastructure for media broadcasts, new field lighting, updated seating and new concession areas are among the changes.”