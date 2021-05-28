City leaders weigh in on plans for upgrading Joe Davis Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to re-design the Joe Davis Stadium are still underway. Thursday night Huntsville city leaders gave the all-clear to modify the design contract for upgrades to Joe Davis Stadium.
City administrator John Hamilton said leaders created a plan years ago, but now that plan is evolving.
“We started a couple of years ago just looking to spend about $8 million just do basic fixes and accommodate high school football. Now we are taking this project to a different level and I expect the project to be about 1$8-19 million to accommodate other high-end events.”
Thursday night, Huntsville city council members gave the all-clear to modify the design contract.
City administrator John Hamilton said the modifications to the stadium mean a single use-baseball facility will be converted into a multisport venue. It will also be something our high school and youth teams can also play on.
“We started out the focus of the project primarily on what would it take to make it suitable for high school football and the process evolved to accommodate professional soccer, Division 1, things like that,” Hamilton said. “The standards required for lighting, food, and beverage, locker rooms are more significant.”
Not everyone was on board. Councilwoman Francis Akridge voted against the resolution on Thursday.
“You sink this much more money into a fancier one than a functional one. We are in it,” she said.
“This quite literally is being used for public use that has a possibility for leverage for private use,” Councilman Devyn Keith said. “This within itself is starting off as a public good inside a public use park. I was originally against it, I thought no use in sinking money in John Hunt Park but it’s really hard to disagree with the numbers right now.”
Huntsville resident Bruce Dean said he’s exited about the prospect.
“It’s a good thing if it helps the economy and get more jobs,” Dean said. “Everything is good if it helps get more jobs and put people to work.”
Thursday night’s council meeting was another step in the process, and Chapman Sission Architects is working with the city on this project.
“Thursday was the real nuts and bolts action which is the modification to their contract to compensate them accordingly for that work,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said the venue will mean more than just sports, and it’s a way to draw people into the community.
“We are using it to serve as a catalyst for John Hunt Park: additional hotels, restaurants, maybe even some residential,” he said.
It’s important to note this project isn’t a done deal yet. According to city leaders construction is slated for completion in fall 2022.
